Funds raised for families experiencing domestic violence
Zita from Saoirse with John, Ciaran, Mark and Clair

James Roulston MooneyJanuary 12, 2026 11:03 am

“Women rebuilding their lives will feel the care of a community that stands with them”.

A choir group raised €850 after they hosted a free Christmas Carols concert in Tallaght in aid of a domestic violence charity, Saoirse Domestic Violence Service.

