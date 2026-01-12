Funds raised for families experiencing domestic violence
“Women rebuilding their lives will feel the care of a community that stands with them”.
A choir group raised €850 after they hosted a free Christmas Carols concert in Tallaght in aid of a domestic violence charity, Saoirse Domestic Violence Service.
