Calls for CCTV cameras after playground damaged by fire

Calls have been made to install CCTV cameras at a playground in Chapelizod after it was damaged over the Christmas period.

A request was made to install CCTV cameras at the new playground at Liffey Valley Park in Chapelizod after it was damaged in an effort to deter future cases of similar antisocial behaviour.

The playground was damaged when a plastic bin was set alight at the location, but the council noted that CCTV would be difficult to set up at the location.

The council stated that setting up cameras at playgrounds would be “extremely difficult” due to GDPR regulations.

However, Councillor Vincent Jackson shared an anecdote where one of the schools he chaired did not have funds for a CCTV system and decided to set up less costly cameras on the premises.

Cllr Jackson said: “We put up a number of cameras that look very good. Let’s just say, we’ve 95 per cent reduction in the crime that was happening in the school yard and in the vicinity of the school.

“A lot of people, they don’t know whether it’s real or they’re unreal, cause even red lights in them come on and everything else.

“What I’m saying is that, to me, it’s good spending – the money. If you buy a good car, you put an alarm on it.”

Cllr Jackson also described GDPR as “the greatest excuse in the world not to do anything.”

He noted that there are consequences for everything that people do and those who damage playgrounds should face the consequences that come with those actions.

DCC South Central Area Executive Manager for Culture, Leisure, Community & Area Services Bernard Kelly noted that the council have looked at CCTV options across Dublin, but that this one is particularly difficult.

Mr Kelly noted: “One of the problems with CCTV in a playground is that it involves minors, the GDPR bar is much, much higher than it would be for normal CCTV.

“So, it’s extremely difficult to get and extremely expensive.”

The council also noted that the CCTV might not be as successful as they would hope, due to a lot of antisocial behaviour in parks taking place at night.

Raymond Conway of DCC’s Parks & Landscape Services also mentioned the likelihood that assailants may be wearing dark clothing with hoods up as a reason for a set of CCTV cameras’ possible ineffectiveness.

Mr Conway also said that the costs associated with staffing people to monitor the footage would add to the already expensive task to install cameras in a playground.

Conway stated: “Really, you would only be paying for the deterrent aspect that CCTV cameras could provide.”

Cllr Jackson called on the council to do more to protect their equipment and their facilities and noted that antisocial behaviour does not have the same barriers such processes to protect these facilities do.

