Tallaght Stadium on the look out for new manager

OPERATIONS: Tallaght stadium and (inset) Nicola Coffey who is leaving for Shelbourne

A high-ranking official at Tallaght Stadium will remain in charge “for the weeks ahead” while the search for her replacement takes place following her switch to Shelbourne FC.

Stadium Manager Nicola Coffey will become Shelbourne FC’s next Chief Operating Officer in March after almost 17 years in her council role at Tallaght Stadium.

Coffey has been in her role at Tallaght Stadium since April 2009 and has managed the facility through Real Madrid’s visit, Shamrock Rovers’ European journeys and more.

South Dublin County Council noted that she will remain in her current position for the coming weeks and the stadium will continue to run as smoothly as possible.

SDCC stated: “The existing South Dublin County Council Tallaght Stadium Manager remains in place for the weeks ahead, with their replacement subject to an ongoing recruitment process.

“There will be no impact on operations and Tallaght Stadium will continue to run successfully.”

Coffey’s new assignment will be to oversee the running of Tallaght Stadium tenant Shamrock Rovers’ rivals, Shelbourne FC.

Shelbourne are no stranger to Tallaght Stadium and even called it home during their UEFA Europa Conference League home games after they successfully moved past the qualifying rounds for the first time in the club’s history.

One of the aspects of her career cited by the Drumcondra-based side is her experience working with UEFA during her time at Tallaght Stadium.

Shelbourne FC CEO Tomás Quinn stated: “Nicola’s experience, leadership, and proven track record in managing complex sporting environments make her an outstanding addition to Shelbourne FC.

“We are delighted to welcome her to Tolka Park and look forward to the expertise and ambition she will bring to the role.”

As COO, Nicola will oversee Shels’ day-to-day operations, with responsibility for operational strategy, facilities, compliance, and the continued professionalisation of structures across the club.

Coffey stated on the announcement of her new role: “I’m honoured to join Shelbourne FC at such an exciting time for the club. Shelbourne has a proud history and a strong identity, and I’m really looking forward to working with the board, management, staff, players, and supporters to help build on the excellent progress already being made.

“I’m excited to bring my experience in operations, facilities, and governance to support the club’s continued growth, both on and off the pitch.”