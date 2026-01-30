Applications now open for Local Enterprise Awards

LOCAL Enterprise Office South Dublin is delighted to announce that applications are now open for the Local Enterprise Awards 2026, which will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at The Maldron Hotel, Tallaght.

The awards celebrate entrepreneurship and business excellence across South Dublin, recognising the innovation, resilience and ambition of local enterprises at every stage of development.

This year’s awards will showcase outstanding businesses across nine categories, highlighting the diversity and strength of enterprise in the county.

Winners will share in a total prize fund of €14,000 and can apply under headings which include export, start-up, one to watch, tech/innovation and food and drink.

There are also categories for entrepreneurial spirit, green award, NEWS Female Entrepreneur of the Year and SCENe (Creative Economy).

The Local Enterprise Awards provide a valuable platform for local businesses to gain recognition, raise their profile and connect with the wider business community.

An overall winner will go on to represent LEO South Dublin at national level.

All applicants must have availed of one or more of the following supports: Measure 1 Financial Support (Feasibility, Priming and Business Expansion), Mentoring and/or Training, Market Explorer Grant, Completion of a LEAN, Green or Digital Start programme, GradStart or IP Start.

The closing date for applications is Friday, February 13, 2026.

For further information and application details, visit Local Enterprise Office South Dublin.