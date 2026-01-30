Search
Applications now open for Local Enterprise Awards
Winners at last year’s Local Enterprise Awards Photo by Lafayette Photography

Applications now open for Local Enterprise Awards

Echo StaffJanuary 30, 2026 3:08 pm

LOCAL Enterprise Office South Dublin is delighted to announce that applications are now open for the Local Enterprise Awards 2026, which will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at The Maldron Hotel, Tallaght.

The awards celebrate entrepreneurship and business excellence across South Dublin, recognising the innovation, resilience and ambition of local enterprises at every stage of development.

This year’s awards will showcase outstanding businesses across nine categories, highlighting the diversity and strength of enterprise in the county.

Winners will share in a total prize fund of €14,000 and can apply under headings which include export, start-up, one to watch, tech/innovation and food and drink.

There are also categories for entrepreneurial spirit, green award, NEWS Female Entrepreneur of the Year and SCENe (Creative Economy).

The Local Enterprise Awards provide a valuable platform for local businesses to gain recognition, raise their profile and connect with the wider business community.

An overall winner will go on to represent LEO South Dublin at national level.

All applicants must have availed of one or more of the following supports: Measure 1 Financial Support (Feasibility, Priming and Business Expansion), Mentoring and/or Training, Market Explorer Grant, Completion of a LEAN, Green or Digital Start programme, GradStart or IP Start.

The closing date for applications is Friday, February 13, 2026.

For further information and application details, visit Local Enterprise Office South Dublin.

Read More


Nominations open for 2026 EY Entrepreneur programme

Business

NOMINATIONS for the 2026 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ireland programme opened this week and will close on February 17, 2026. The...

Residents are urged to recycle any used batteries

Business

Dublin people recycled the equivalent of 15 batteries per household last year, just below the national average of 16, as new national...

‘Shop Local’ sentiment continues to rise nationally

Business

LOCAL shopping is being supported by Chambers Ireland who announced a new partnership with Miconex, the founders of the Town & City...

Tallaght Stadium on the look out for new manager

Business

A high-ranking official at Tallaght Stadium will remain in charge “for the weeks ahead” while the search for her replacement takes place...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST