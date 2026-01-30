Cinderella cast performed eight shows to packed-out audiences

Some of the cast in Cinderella

PRODUCER Nicole McDonald and her team delivered a “Panto favourite” for the Steptacular Performing Arts’ Drimnagh panto this year in their production of ‘Cinderella’.

The Cinderella cast performed eight shows to a packed-out audience of 350 people each in Our Lady’s Hall on Mourne Road in Drimnagh.

The production featured over 200 junior and senior chorus members who performed in various teams and shows.

As well as Steptacular, chorus members were featured from Entwine Performing Arts, Got2Dance Stage School, Proud Dance Academy, and many local Drimnagh children, all of whom enjoyed being part of this production.

‘Cinderella’ was directed by Aisling O’Mara and written by Roisin Currid and Robert Black, with sound design by Conor Wilkins, lighting by Darren Kelleher and Roisin Currid, choreography by Caoilfhionn Flood and Zoe Walsh, and musical direction by Kellie Herbage.

The talented cast consisted of Sophie Holden as the title character, Ciaran Byrne as the Prince, Robert Black and Jonah Higgins as the Ugly Sisters, Charlie White as the Evil Stepmother, Caleb Kirwan as Buttons, and Jasmine Higgins as Dandini.

Other cast members included Amy McGauley as the Fairy Godmother, Conor Murphy as the Fairy in Training, Aimee Cassidy and Elena Finnegan as the King and Queen, and Katie Donnelly and Fiona Afumbom as the Reporters/FBI agents and shop assistants.

Nicole would like to thank John and Martin in Our Lady’s Hall for “all of their help and kindness”.

Congratulations to all involved on a successful run.