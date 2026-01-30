Local Faces: Maria O’Connor

Maria O’Connor was chair of Friends of the Camac for five years

MANY people consider the Round Tower to be the absolute centre point of Clondalkin, writes Ken Doyle.

St Mochta’s granite and limestone landmark which was built around the turn of the seventh century, has stood proudly over the area since Viking times and this week we feature a woman who’s been intimately involved with Clondalkin’s centre her whole life, Maria O’Connor.