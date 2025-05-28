Calls for council to buy Corkagh Mill House selling at €2.75m

A motion has been brought by a South Dublin councillor asking the council to “look at the purchase” of an estate on the market for almost €3million.

Corkagh Mill House and Farm, which borders Corkagh Park in Clondalkin, is being advertised for sale by private treaty by DNG for €2,750,000.

This “splendid holding” includes Corkagh Mill House, plus six other residential properties, set on 15 acres of private grounds “laid out in a mix of manicured gardens, paddocks, a walled garden and an orchard, and including numerous cut stone outbuildings, the historic Corkagh Gunpowder Mill and the mill pond”.

A motion was brought before the Clondalkin Area Committee by independent councillor Francis Timmons asking the committee to request South Dublin County Council “look at the purchase” of this estate.

The property was once part of the same demesne as Corkagh Park, which was purchased by Dublin County Council in 1983 and has been managed by SDCC since 1994.

Corkagh Mill House dates from the 1820s and has been recently restored to “impeccable condition” with many impressive period features that hark back to the Georgian origins of this three-bedroom home.

These include a Georgian style front door with feature fan light, a magnificent sunroom, a more formal library and an informal sitting room.

The house also encompasses a kitchen cum breakfast room, three large bedrooms, a luxurious main bathroom with separate bathtub and shower, two shower rooms, a utility room and a dressing room and additional storage on the top floor.

Other residences on the grounds of the property include the Lodge (1 bedroom), the Loft (2 bedrooms plus study), the Mews (1 bedroom), the Studio (3 bedrooms), the Rainbow Lodge (4 bedroom) and the Stables (2 bedrooms).

The grounds themselves have been “expertly designed and maintained to create a magical environment, rich with diverse species, flora and fauna which welcomes many different types of wildlife throughout the seasons”.

The Mill Pond and its associated waterways which snake through the grounds, create an enchanting environment, along with the serene woodland, with many of the trees dating back hundreds of years, orchards and a walled garden.

The Corkagh Gunpowder Mill and Mill Pond are protected structures along with the walled garden.

The entire land holding extends to c. 15 acres and the property is complete with paddocks enclosed by post and rail fencing and a stable building, ideal for those with an equine interest.

