Jamie recognised for his long service with engineering firm

Jamie Hamilton receives his award

Alessia MicalizziMay 28, 2025 9:08 am

A Tallaght man was recently recognised with a long-service award by the engineering firm he has worked at for 25 years.

Based at the Blanchardstown business and technology park, Designer Group, held a special event last month to reward employees “who have played a pivotal role in the company’s growth and success.”

Among 17 awardees who have dedicated at least 20 years of service to the firm, Jamie Hamilton from Tallaght was one of the longest-serving ones, alongside four colleagues with 29 years of service and one with 30 years.

Speaking about the award, Paul Nicholls, Group Managing Director said, “Retaining colleagues for such extended periods is a rare achievement in our industry, and we take immense pride in celebrating these exceptional individuals like Jamie.

“His loyalty, expertise, and contributions have been instrumental in delivering key projects for our clients.”

On their website, the company explained that many of those honoured began their careers as apprentices, developing into highly skilled professionals “through years of hard work and perseverance.”

“Others have carved out specialised roles in areas such as finance, training, and apprentice support, shaping their own career paths within the organisation.

“Their unwavering commitment to excellence has been invaluable, ensuring quality and consistency in every task they undertake.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to all awardees for their dedication, and we look forward to celebrating more milestones together in the future.”

