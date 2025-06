THERE is considerable opposition to calls for a mobile staircase to allow public access into the Clondalkin Round Tower, due to fears of “overuse”.

Social Democrat councillor Eoin Ó Broin brought a motion to the May meeting of the Clondalkin Area Committee, calling on South Dublin County Council to ask the OPW to “supply a mobile staircase that would allow tourist access to the Round Tower on a regular basis, and can be stored nearby”.