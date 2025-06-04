Spiritan Congregation appointed to parishes
A TEAM from the Spiritan Congregation will be appointed to care for the Tallaght parishes of Springfield, Brookfield and Jobstown in early July.
The current priest for the three parishes, Father William (Bill) O’Shaughnessy, has been appointed as new parish priest for Lucan and Esker-Dodsboro/Adamstown, taking effect on July 5.
AUTHORMark Keane
