Calls for Simon Harris to resign over the handling of Harvey case
Harvey Morrison Sherratt (9) who died on July 29 faced delays in accessing surgery

Ellen GoughAugust 14, 2025 12:59 pm

There have been calls for Simon Harris to resign over the handling of the case of a young Clondalkin boy with scoliosis who died last month.

Harvey Morrison Sherratt (9) who died on July 29 after a undisclosed illness, had faced delays in accessing surgery to correct his scoliosis, which had severely impacted his health.

