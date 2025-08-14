Calls for Simon Harris to resign over the handling of Harvey case
There have been calls for Simon Harris to resign over the handling of the case of a young Clondalkin boy with scoliosis who died last month.
Harvey Morrison Sherratt (9) who died on July 29 after a undisclosed illness, had faced delays in accessing surgery to correct his scoliosis, which had severely impacted his health.
AUTHOREllen Gough
