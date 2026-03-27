Calls made for more allotments

The introduction of public allotments to Lucan has been requested following the success of those in Bohernabreena and Clondalkin.

Calls have been made to allocate public land for the creation of a provision of public allotments in Lucan to add to the almost 450 available across the South Dublin region.

443 allotments are currently managed by the council and available to the public, with the majority based in Friarstown, Bohernabreena.

312 allotments are available in Friarstown, with 72 at Mill Lane in Palmerstown, 42 based in Corkagh, Clondalkin and 15 in Tymon Park.

A new allotment site with almost thirty plots will be open to community groups and individuals living in Newcastle this year, with 29 more plots, bringing the total to 472.

The possibility of Lucan receiving an allocation of plots will likely take the number over half a thousand.

Councillor Helen Farrell has an allotment with her brother and detailed the benefits it has had on their mental health.

Cllr Farrell said: “My brother and I thought it was amusing. Like when he first started going to the allotment, an older gentleman asked him how he was enjoying it.

“My brother said ‘yeah, it was great’ and he said, ‘well son, it’s cheaper than therapy.’

“Both of us found it was hugely positive in terms of getting out there, getting into the fresh air and getting into the sunshine.”

Approximately 154 people from the Lucan electoral area have expressed interest in the operation of an allotment and South Dublin County Council currently manage a waiting list for spaces.

Cllr Farrell urged the council to advertise the allotment waiting list more to ensure that the opportunity to grow produce can be achieved by everyone who wishes to.

Those who wish to have an allotment in South Dublin can apply for it through an application form linked on SDCC’s allotments page on their website.

All council-provided allotments are accessible to the public either on foot or via existing public transport services, with only short walking distances required from the nearest bus stops.

Councillor Alan Hayes, who also has an allotment, encouraged the council to bring one to the Lucan area to ensure that people are not travelling too far just to avail of the spaces in Friarstown and other spots.

Cllr Hayes said: “Mill Lane is where mine is in Palmerstown and it’s perfect for me because it’s local, and there’s plenty of local people who have one.

“There probably is 154 people locally who would use one and when there’s people having to traverse the county, which they are – there are people from Lucan, Palmerstown and North Clondalkin who travel to Friarstown to get an allotment – and that kind of defeats part of the purpose of the allotments – grow your own and reducing our emissions, reliance on fertilisers for their fruit and vegetables.”

Cllr Farrell also urged the local authority to provide parking spaces in the plan for any allotment in the Lucan area as she noted that a vehicle is necessary in some cases.

The Lucan councillor stated that equipment and a change of clothes are likely needed to be stored or brought along as it is “dirty work” working at the allotments.

Cllr Hayes noted that having allotments available to people locally, rather than having them travel a distance to reach them, would also benefit security.

He said: “They aren’t secure units by their nature; they’re out in the open. There’s an electric gate, sure, but you need to store equipment there and so, if we’re serious about encouraging more people to engage in that, we need to have them locally.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.