Scoil Aonghusa Got Talent Show

BALROTHERY-based Scoil Aonghusa Senior held its annual Scoil Aonghusa’s Got Talent show (SAGT!) last week. It all began in 2019 and has grown from strength to strength over the years.

Over 70 children auditioned, and 18 acts made it through to the final. The talent on display ranged from singing, dancing, gymnastics, bodhrán, guitar, drumming and baton twirling.

There was an audience of around 240 (students and staff) at the final, plus around 50 finalists’ family and 50 pupils from neighbouring junior schools and St Roses at the dress rehearsal the day before.

Joining resident judges SJ Quigley (Curtain’s Up Drama School) and Lea Carroll (Leap Academy of Acrodance) this year was acclaimed playwright, actor and past pupil Stephen Jones.

IFTA-nominated Stephen Jones is most well-known for writing and starring in the TV series ‘Northern Lights’, as well as featuring in the legendary Love/Hate and ‘Kin’.

Scoil Aonghusa was “absolutely delighted” to welcome back a past pupil to inspire the next generation

They had the incredibly difficult job of deciding who would win the coveted SAGT! 2026 trophy. There were two trophies up for grabs: a Junior winner and a Senior winner.

A huge congratulations must be extended to 3rd class pupil Erinn Keelan for winning the Junior Trophy for her jazz dance and to the Senior Trophy winners, drummer Lucas Merriman and guitarist Maya Bosco, for their rendition of ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ by Nirvana.

Check out the school’s podcast “Ag Caint, Let’s Talk” on Spotify to get the inside scoop on all things SAGT plus a few audio clips of some of the finalists’ performances.