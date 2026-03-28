Three men charged over serious assault on woman in Clondalkin

Alexis Campion is still recovering in hospital from the injuries

THREE men will appear in court this morning after they were charged in relation to a serious assault on a woman in Clondalkin in November.

Investigating gardai arrested three men on Tuesday, one aged in his 30s, one aged in his 40’s, and an adult teenager in connection with the investigation into the assault on Alexis Campion.

Alexis was seriously injured outside a house in Oak Downs in Clondalkin and continues to recover from her injuries in hospital.

During their investigations on Tuesday, gardai Gardai searched a total of 19 properties in the Clondalkin and Ballyfermot areas

Gardaí seized a number of items during the operation including drugs worth an estimated €2,000.

The seized drugs include zopiclone tablets, cannabis herb, cannabis resin and cocaine.