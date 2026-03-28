Gardai investigate death of man in Tallaght

THE BODY of a man was discovered at an apartment in Tallaght on Friday.

Emergency services including Dublin Fire Brigade and Gardai rushed to the scene of an apartment block in Cookstown shortly after 1.10pm.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene and his body has been since removed to Dublin City Mortuary.

The Coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardai confirmed in a statement: “An Garda Síochána are investigating all of the circumstances around the discovery of the body of a man in Cookstown, Dublin 24, Friday 27th March 2026.

“Shortly after 1.10pm, Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of a man found unresponsive at a residence in Cookstown, Dublin 24.

“The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed to Dublin City Mortuary, Whitehall”.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

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