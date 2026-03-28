Man charged with attempted murder of mother Alexis (44)

Alexis Campion is still recovering in hospital from the injuries

A 34-year-old man was remanded in custody on Saturday after being charged with attempted murder of a west Dublin mother who was set on fire at her home last November, reports Tom Tuite.

Alexis Campion, aged 44, suffered severe, life-changing burns to her face and body during the attack at her home in Oak Downs, Clondalkin, on November 25.

Ms Campion was in a coma for weeks after being set alight and remains in hospital.

Paul Brannigan, of Lealand Drive, Clondalkin, was charged with the attempted murder of Ms Campion contrary to common law at her home, and assault causing harm to a named male in the property on the same date.

Mr Brannigan and two co-defendants appeared before Judge John Hughes at Dublin District Court.

Garda Danielle O’Sullivan gave evidence that Mr Brannigan “made no reply” when charged.

He was automatically remanded in custody because the District Court cannot consider bail for an accused on an attempted murder charge, which requires a High Court application.

Dressed in a black T-shirt, grey pants and sliders, Mr Brannigan sat silently throughout the hearing and did not indicate a plea.

His solicitor, Carol Slattery, said that Mr Brannigan was not working and was a suitable candidate for legal aid, which was granted.

Co-defendants, Nathan Dolan, aged 18, of Monastery Gate Avenue and Keith McCabe, 41, with an address at Thornfield Square, both in Clondalkin, were charged with connected offences: making threats to kill Ms Campion and the male, and extortion by demanding money with menaces from them on November 25.

Garda Shane O’Brien said Mr McCabe also had no reply to his four charges. Judge Hughes noted that the accused faced objections to his bail. However, his solicitor, Michael Hennessy, said that Mr McCabe would seek bail at his next scheduled hearing.

Legal aid was granted, and the judge agreed to request medical treatment for Mr McCabe in custody. Dressed in a blue jacket, a grey top and pants, he did not address the court.

Garda Charles McPartland told the judge that unemployed Mr Dolan made “no reply” when charged. His solicitor said there was no bail application at this point.

Legal aid was granted to the young man, who was dressed in a dark hooded coat, runners and grey trousers.

Mr Brannigan and McCabe will appear at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday, while the teenage defendant will appear there on Tuesday. Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) were not available yet.

Detectives arrested the trio on Tuesday and detained them at Clondalkin and Ronanstown garda stations for questioning under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

They were charged on Friday evening and held pending the court hearing.

Multiple properties were searched in the Clondalkin and Ballyfermot areas. A family liaison officer has been appointed to keep Alexis Campion and her family updated on the ongoing investigation. Gardaí continue to appeal for information and ask that anyone with footage, including dash-cam, make it available to the investigation team.