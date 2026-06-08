Calls to finally repair boom at leisure centre swimming pool

Clondalkin Leisure Centre has issues with the boom in the swimming pool

Calls have been made by members of the SDCC to finally repair the boom in the Clondalkin pool.

Clondalkin Leisure Centre has had continuous issues with the pool boom over the last number of years.

A pool boom is a moveable structure used to divide large commercial swimming pools into smaller sections, and the local leisure centre has had issues with the booms connected to the 25m lane.

The repairs that are required tend to be technical in nature with the SDCC seeking the help of an original specialist supplier “who has detailed knowledge of the system’s design, installation and operational history.”

The SDCC noted that there is limited availability of alternative expertise for the issue and working alongside a specialist supplier will “ensures a more efficient and evidence-led delivery of remedial works, reducing the risk of repeated failures, unnecessary cost and extended downtime.”

The idea of introducing a new contractor at this stage would cause further disruption and would only elongate the timeline of repairs.

Routine inspections do not always identify faults due to the design of the pool boom system, which is bespoke and has elements located beneath the pool floor and below water level.

Specialist assessment and intervention are required to fully diagnose these issues before further repairs can be sought.

SDCC told Councillors that “a proactive approach is being taken to both current repairs and the ongoing management of the system.”

They also outlined the work that SCD Leisure is doing in reviewing “medium- and long-term maintenance and upgrade options to improve resilience and minimise the likelihood of future issues.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept