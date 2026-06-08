Young entrepreneur Abigail recognised at Foróige Awards

Young entrepreneurs were recognised at the Foróige Youth Entrepreneur of the Year Awards 2026 at Croke Park, where three finalist businesses represented the capital at the national final.

The finalists showcased businesses focused on sustainability, wellbeing and personal safety.

Dublin finalists included Crochet by Abigail.

Abigail Rooney from St Seton’s Secondary School, Ballyfermot made handmade crochet products created using Irish wool and repurposed materials.

Wayne Travers, Tallaght, Chairperson of Foróige, commented; “Today has been a brilliant reminder of just how talented, creative and driven young people are. What we’ve seen here isn’t just entrepreneurial skill – it’s confidence, empathy, resilience and ambition.

“Foróige NFTE gives young people the chance to believe in their ideas and in themselves, and that can have a lasting impact far beyond business.

“Every young person here today should be incredibly proud of what they’ve achieved.”

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