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Shops to be refurbished and added to council housing stock
Top Shop in Cushlawn will return to council housing stock

Shops to be refurbished and added to council housing stock

James Roulston MooneyJune 8, 2026 10:52 am

Several former council estate shops in Killinarden, Jobstown and other areas of Tallaght will be repurposed as new additions to the social housing stock.

Sites of former stores like Top Shop in Cushlawn and Rossfield Stores on Brookfield Road will be refurbished and added to the local council’s housing stock – a move that comes after the purchase of Top Shop and the closure of three stores around Tallaght.

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