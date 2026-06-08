Hundreds sign petition against village scheme
Residents and businesses of Tallaght Village’s Main Street set up a petition in opposition to the planned village enhancement scheme, with around 450 signatures already.
The petition was set up ahead of the upcoming vote councillors will participate in on whether to go ahead with the Part 8 plan of the enhancements.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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