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Hundreds sign petition against village scheme
The enhancement scheme plans for Tallaght Village will be decided at the council meeting on Monday and residents sign the petition in Tallaght Village

Hundreds sign petition against village scheme

James Roulston MooneyJune 8, 2026 11:02 am

Residents and businesses of Tallaght Village’s Main Street set up a petition in opposition to the planned village enhancement scheme, with around 450 signatures already.

The petition was set up ahead of the upcoming vote councillors will participate in on whether to go ahead with the Part 8 plan of the enhancements.

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