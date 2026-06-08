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Play follows a group of adults with disabilities
Members of Smashing Barriers who took part in the performance

Play follows a group of adults with disabilities

Echo StaffJune 8, 2026 11:10 am

Smashing Barriers, a theatre group set up by Disability Action Collective, held a performance of an original play, “The House on the Hill” in the Cherry Orchard Community Centre.

The play was written collectively by members of the Ballyfermot based group to highlight the difficulties that people with disabilities face on a daily basis.

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