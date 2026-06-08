Bus lanes used as ‘informal parking’

Informal parking arrangements along the Adamstown Link Road “is not giving rise to significant or immediate road safety concerns”, according to the SDCC.

The issue regarding private vehicles parking within a bus lane was raised by Councillor Liona O’Toole at a recent meeting to find out what updates the Council has and to bring further awareness of it.

The SDCC recognised that the “informal parking has developed within the bus lane, largely due to ongoing parking pressures in the Adamstown area.”

The bus lane, which is located along Adamstown Link Road was marked and lined as a bus lane as part of the strategic transport infrastructure for the Adamstown area, but currently there are no active bus services operating along this specific route.

According to the council, the bus lane is being protected for future operational use and will remain in place intentionally until public transport is fully developed.

The council explained that once better bus services are introduced to the area, more space will be provided in car parks as the use of cars will decrease and in turn, the bus lane will no longer be blocked by private vehicles.

There are currently no plans in place to introduce the enforcement of parking restrictions within the bus lane and it is not a priority for the council as the lane is not in active use.

A plan to re-designate the area as car parking is “inappropriate” according to the Traffic section, as “doing so would create greater conflict and disruption at a later stage when bus services are introduced and the lane must revert to its intended purpose.”

Once details of new or expanded bus routes are finalised for the Adamstown area, the NTA will communicate publicly to ensure residents are given adequate notice of the need to cease parking in the bus lane.

Following the commencement of bus services, an Garda Síochána and the Council will implement appropriate enforcement measures to ensure the bus lane operates effectively and safely.

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