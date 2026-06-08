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More protection needed for Swiftbrook Paper Mills
The Swiftbrook Paper Mills in Saggart

More protection needed for Swiftbrook Paper Mills

Grace HarteJune 8, 2026 12:07 pm

More needs to be done to ensure the protection and regeneration of Swiftbrook Paper Mills in Saggart, as well as greater attention given to the potential “tourism value” of the site.

Within the former Swiftbrook Mills site, stand three buildings that are classed as protected structures by the council – The Rag Store, Mill Chimney and a single-storey mill building.

In 2014, restoration works were carried out by the owner on the Mill Chimney and the single-storey mill building which was partially funded under the National Architectural Conservation grant scheme.

Due to the private ownership of much of the mill site, the council do not hold responsibility to maintain the buildings and is up to the owner to maintain its condition.

This means that the Council’s role is limited to its planning functions also, but protection of the structures has been secured as part of previous development proposals.

Councillor Francis Timmons has worked to ensure that the Mill site was included in the County Development plan, but expressed disappointment at the lack of progress

“I am disappointed that despite me getting it inserted in the last County Development plan, no progress has been made. The developer still has not finished the millrace to a satisfactory level for the council to take charge of the estate” he said.

He also emphasised the tourism potential of the site, as it holds a rich literature history with publications such as James Connolly’s, The Socialist, the world-renowned Gulliver’s Travels and the Irish Proclamation all printed on paper produced in the Mills.

Swiftbrook Mills represents an often-overlooked side of Saggart’s history as many may be unaware of the economic significance it had in the area during its height.

Paper production began at the Mills in 1785 and quickly became a main source of employment for many in Saggart as well as the nearby areas such as Rathcoole, Newcastle and Brittas.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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