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Chamber CEO asks for business owners to be listened to during process
Peter Byrne, CEO of South Dublin Chamber

Chamber CEO asks for business owners to be listened to during process

James Roulston MooneyJune 8, 2026 12:12 pm

The head of the South Dublin Chamber of Commerce has called for business owners to be listened to in the development process of the Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme.

South Dublin Chamber of Commerce CEO Peter Byrne has urged the council to consider the concerns of businessowners in Tallaght Village, as well as other members of the community, after it was recommended that the ViIlage Enhancement Scheme proceed with some amendments, pending a vote from councillors.

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