Curves Knocklyon Fitness Club wins Female Founders award

ADVERTORIAL

Curves Knocklyon Fitness Club, based in South Dublin, has been awarded the Female Founder Awards Ireland 2026 – Fitness Category Winner, recognising excellence in female-led business and outstanding contribution to health, fitness, and wellbeing in Ireland.

This award highlights Curves Knocklyon’s ongoing commitment to supporting women through accessible, structured, and results-driven fitness programmes, with a strong focus on community, confidence-building, and long-term lifestyle change.

The club provides women-only 30-minute strength-based workouts designed to make fitness simple, effective, and sustainable for women of all ages and fitness levels.

Speaking about the award, the owner of Curves Knocklyon said:

“This award means so much to us because it reflects the women in our community who show up every day for themselves and for each other. We are incredibly proud to support their health, confidence, and wellbeing journey.”

This recognition places Curves Knocklyon among leading female-founded fitness businesses in Ireland and highlights the importance of women-led health and wellness initiatives within local communities.