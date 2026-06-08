Daniel Loftus co-opted as new councillor for Palmerstown/Fonthill

Daniel Loftus was co-opted onto the Council at the monthly meeting

Daniel Loftus has been co-opted as the new councillor for Palmerstown/Fonthill after Niamh Fennell resigned from her role last month.

Councillor Daniel Loftus is a well-involved figure in the North Clondalkin area and has worked alongside Dublin Mid-West TD Mark Ward in recent years.

Cllr Loftus stood in the last local elections in May 2024 for Sinn Féin, earning more than 1,000 votes in a campaign that saw him two rounds short of a seat.

He replaces Niamh Fennell, who stepped down as she emigrated to Australia after almost two years as a councillor.

The new councillor said: “I’m looking forward to trying to my best and work with everyone in this room.”