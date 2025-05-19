Campaign highlights the foundations for the future

A mental health service highlighted the need for service users to be supported in their research for housing and independent living.

Established on Monastery Road, Clondalkin over 20 years ago, HSE-run Adult Community Mental Health Service Phoenix Clubhouse has launched its own housing campaign, ‘Foundations for the Future: Discover the Support You Need for Housing.’

The initiative is part of the National Housing Strategy for Disabled People 2022 – 2027 and aims “to connect adults experiencing mental health difficulties with the essential support they need to secure social housing and access critical community resources,” explained Phoenix Clubhouse.

Following collaboration with HSE Housing Co-ordinator John Cowman, the service started supporting its users to understand their eligibility for social housing, how applications and waiting lists work, and educated them about the whole process.

At the campaign launch on Thursday, May 8, Phoenix Clubhouse Manager Ashleigh Farrell explained how the process can be daunting to people with mental health difficulties.

“Quite quickly into the project, we learned that people don’t always know how or when to start thinking about housing,” she said.

“When we first introduced the idea to our members, many were understandably hesitant – even frightened – because they feared they would be alone in the process.

“That’s when we realized that an essential part of this campaign had to be about visibility – not just for housing pathways, but for the supports available in the community.”

Ashleigh emphasized that spreading awareness about the resources available was crucial to the campaign’s success.

“We made it our mission to spread the word: that we can help you discover the support you need for housing,” she said.

William Lynam, a member of Phoenix Clubhouse for over 20 years, shared his personal journey of navigating social housing and how his life had been transformed by the support he received.

“It’s been a journey of hope, support, and finding a place I can truly call home,” William said.

“The most recent support I’ve received from John Cowman and Phoenix Clubhouse has been a great source of strength for me.

“This kind of personal connection is what makes a real difference. It’s not just about having a roof over your head – it’s about having people around who care, who help you stay grounded, and who want to see you thrive.”

Besides housing, Phoenix Clubhouse offered to people like William support with finding wellbeing, education and a social circle again.

“These things may seem small, but together they build the foundation for independence and a better life,” said William.

According to Phoenix Clubhouse, the campaign launch recorded “a large turnout of community members, local organizations, and partners” and was “a tremendous success.”

Information stands from organizations such as Threshold Training Network, Creating Foundations, Citizens Information, South Dublin City Partnership, WorkAbility, CrossCare, Your First, and the local Social Prescribing Team were available to attendees.

Phoenix Clubhouse aims at bringing ‘Foundations for the Future’ across many other similar services within the HSE programme for mental health ‘EVE’ and locations covered by HSE Dublin, Kildare, and Wicklow.

Phoenix Clubhouse helps adults with conditions like anxiety, depression, bipolar and schizophrenia on their road to recovery, alongside people with learning difficulties and intellectual disabilities.

The service non-medical model focuses “on a person’s strengths, talents, and abilities rather than their illness,” and helps them with confidence, getting back into the community, and achieving their full personal and professional potential.

If you or someone you know is looking for support or would like to learn more about Phoenix Clubhouse or EVE services, feel free to contact them at 087 747 0350 to arrange a visit.