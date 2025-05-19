Search
Over 20,000 on driving test waiting list in south Dublin
The driving test centre in Broomhill in Tallaght

Over 20,000 on driving test waiting list in south Dublin

Echo StaffMay 19, 2025 10:36 am

THE government has been criticised for failing to tackle driving waiting lists in the Tallaght test centre.

This has renewed calls for urgency on the opening of a promised additional test centre for South Dublin.

Read More


Tenant-in-situ scheme has created restrictions

News

CHANGES to the tenant-in-situ (TIS) scheme have created restrictions for local authorities in dealing with applications, but the lack of progress and...

Woodstown Lane in Ballycullen set for over 500 residential units

News

A LARGE Residential Development plan, comprising of 502 residential units, has been lodged for a site at Woodstown Lane in Ballycullen.Lagan Homes...

Go-ahead given for 73 units adjacent to Drury Mills

News

PERMISSION has been granted for a residential scheme of 73 units at lands adjacent to Drury Mills & Drury Park, Swiftbrook, Saggart.Applicant...

Demand for stable housing for domestic violence survivors

News

Domestic violence survivors are “systematically failed” when they’re not provided with stable housing, said Women’s Collective Ireland (WCI).WCI Tallaght works with over...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST