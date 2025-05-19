Beautiful Kirsty (36) had her whole life to look forward to

Keith Byrne was convicted of murdering Kirsty Ward while on holidays in Spain

A man was convicted of murdering his South Dublin girlfriend while on holidays, following his trial in Spain.

On May 7, former soldier Keith Byrne was found guilty of strangling Kirsty Ward (36), a Dundrum pharmacist and mother-of-one who worked in Glenview medical centre, with a hair straightener power cord in July 2023.