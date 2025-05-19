Walkinstown player wins €255,000 on Quick Pick

A Walkinstown player has claimed Ireland’s fifth EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle top prize worth a fantastic €255,000.

In addition to the usual €5,000 Raffle prize, the Dubliner has received an additional prize of €250,000, resulting in total winnings of €255,000.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw, from McHughes Stores on St Patrick’s Road in Walkinstown.

The National Lottery is urging all players in the Walkinstown area to check their tickets carefully and if you’re holding the winning ticket, be sure to contact the National Lottery prize claims team

For the entirety of the month of May, EuroMillions players in Ireland will have the chance to win a massive €250,000.

With 4 more prizes of €250,000 to be won the excitement builds as we wonder where will the next winner hail from?

This series of special EuroMillions Ireland-Only Raffles guarantees players a top up in the prize fund for all nine draws, every Tuesday and Friday, over the month of May.

Emma Monaghan, a spokesperson for the National Lottery, commented on the win “While there was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot worth a staggering €151,408,194, over 63,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and Plus games.

This includes one Raffle Ticket Winner: I-SCK-25765 of the Ireland Only Raffle special draw receiving €255,000.

It’s always exciting to see players win these life-enhancing prizes, and we can’t wait to hear how this one plans to celebrate!”