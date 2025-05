The new library will be in Citywest Shopping Centre

ONE of the largest libraries in Ireland will be located in Citywest once it is completed, according to an update by South Dublin County Council.

At the monthly meeting this week, SDCC chief executive Colm Ward said they have signed an agreement with the developer for the delivery of the library.

