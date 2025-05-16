Campaign highlights dangers facing motorcyclists when on the roads

Members of South Dublin County Council, Gardai and the East Coast LA’s at the launch of the campaign

South Dublin County Council, East Coast LA’s, along with An Garda Síochána , in collaboration with Wicklow County Council, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council and Dublin City Council is launching their ‘Think Twice, Think Bike’ campaign.

This high-profile multi-agency initiative is aimed at motor cyclists, highlighting the dangers facing them when out on our roads, particularly as summer approaches, more motorcyclists will be taking to the roads.

According to the RSA, 105 motorcyclists were fatally injured, and 921 motorcyclists were seriously injured between 2019 and 2023, representing 14% of fatalities and 13% of serious injuries.

The campaign coincided with the May Bank Holiday weekend.

The campaign focuses on highlighting ’Safe Ways’ to protect you as a motorcyclist and encourages safer road use, highlighting to drivers that motorcyclists are vulnerable road users.

To promote safer behaviour and taking responsibility the campaign will include the following tips:

Before you head out on the roads, get someone to ride with you, effectively shadowing you to ensure you have not got rusty, as your motorbike may have been parked up since last summer.

Let them assess /check your lines and give constructive feedback.

Are you driving safely, or are there some areas you can improve.

Check you are familiar with your bike.

Check your bike is in good road worthy condition.

Are you a danger to yourself or to others?

Are you familiar with any changes that may have occurred in relation to the ‘Rules of the Road’ since you last took your Motorcycle out on the road?

Road Safety Officer at South Dublin County Council Orlaith Maguire said ‘the campaign is aimed at creating awareness of motorcyclists on our roads, the safe use of motorcycles, targeting both motor bike riders and car drivers alike.

Research shows that almost 51% of fatalities occur on a weekend day (Saturday / Sunday) It only takes a split second to change someone’s life forever, and as a driver you have to ask yourself could you live with the consequence of your actions?

So far this year there have been 10 motor cyclist fatalities on Irish roads.

We all share the road, so let’s all come together and together we can do this’.