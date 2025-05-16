Summer at the Civic: Lively and varied season full of Theatre and Music

Ouch Productions and Colm O'Grady will present 'The Lonesome Boatman' on June 22 Photo by Peter Martin

“SUMMER at The Civic is always something special – and this year is no different,” remarks Artistic Director of the Civic Theatre, Donal Shiels.

The Civic are thrilled to present a “lively and varied” season full of theatre, music, workshops, and community celebration.

A highlight is ‘The Sound Collector’, brought to life on stage from the beloved works of Roger McGough – a treat for all ages coming June 10.

They are also proud to mark Bealtaine with a beautiful trio of productions that celebrate the richness of experience and creativity as we age.

For younger audiences, ‘Gravity Shift’ promises adventure and energy – a brand new series of workshops where young people can learn from professional aerial artists and parkour trainers.

This workshop is coming to the Civic on August 12.

For theatre lovers, the Civic has got a “top-class” lineup:

Stephen Jones returns to their stage in ‘My Summer with Bowie’ by Eugene O’Brien on June 11.

Pat Kinevane brings his powerful and poignant ‘Before’ on July 2, and Seamus O’Rourke delivers storytelling gold with ‘Padraig Potts’ on July 12.

They continue their Discover Digital strand this August with ‘Bada Boom’ – where gaming meets live arts in a truly unique way – on August 28.

Cruinniú na nÓg on June 7 will also be a full day of free events for young people – always a joyful highlight.

Of course, it wouldn’t be summer at The Civic without the end-of-year shows from our fantastic local stage schools, plus a lively mix of music, comedy, and a few surprises still to come.

All of this is made possible by the team at The Civic – a “group of people who work with great heart and purpose to bring meaningful cultural experiences to audiences”.

Donal would like to thank audiences for continuing to support their local theatre: “we look forward to welcoming you through our doors this summer.”

