Campaigner shocked at revelations about road traffic Gardai
Campaigner shocked at revelations about road traffic Gardai

Ellen GoughAugust 13, 2025 9:51 am

A road-safety campaigner whose daughter was killed by a reckless driver in Clondalkin 20 years ago has expressed shock and frustration over reports that gardaí assigned to Roads Policing are not doing their job properly.

Details released from the Crowe Report show that a substantial number of gardaí assigned to roads policing had no interest in doing the work.

