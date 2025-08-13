Campaigner shocked at revelations about road traffic Gardai
A road-safety campaigner whose daughter was killed by a reckless driver in Clondalkin 20 years ago has expressed shock and frustration over reports that gardaí assigned to Roads Policing are not doing their job properly.
Details released from the Crowe Report show that a substantial number of gardaí assigned to roads policing had no interest in doing the work.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Bin your gum when you’re done!Clondalkin
The Gum Litter Taskforce (GLT) took to the streets of Clondalkin, to promote positive gum litter disposal.As part of its Summer Roadshow...
Prison for two caught by armed gardai ‘red-handed’Clondalkin
Two men who were “stopped and caught red-handed” with a firearm and ammunition during a raid by armed gardaí, have been jailed...
Balgaddy gets to display the first of three murals to showcase creativityClondalkin
The first of three new murals that are to be installed across north Clondalkin was completed this week in Balgaddy.South Dublin County...
Young Harvey remembered as a ‘brave and beautiful boy’Clondalkin
A nine-year-old boy who died from a short illness, after waiting three years for much-needed scoliosis surgery, has been remembered as a...
AUTHOREllen Gough
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.