Search
Top honour goes to local CT Radiographer at Tallaght

Top honour goes to local CT Radiographer at Tallaght

Echo StaffAugust 12, 2025 12:15 pm

LOCAL man Andrew McGovern from Kilnamanagh who works as a CT Radiographer at Tallaght University Hospital.

Andrew has just graduated from University College Dublin, having successfully completed a Radiography Master’s programmes.

His hard work and dedication were formally recognised at the awards ceremony, where he was honoured with the prestigious John Stowe Award (MSc CT).

This award is presented to the student who achieves the highest overall GPA in the Master’s programme – an incredible testament to Andrew’s commitment to excellence in both academic study and patient care.

Andrew’s achieve-ment reflects not only his personal dedication to continuous profes-sional development, but also his passion for improving the quality of radiological services for patients.

Read More


New commissioner well suited to the role

News

The government have announced the current Deputy Commissioner Justin Kelly as the new Garda Commissioner. He will take over the role from...

Tallaght recorded highest birth rate in Ireland in 2022

News

The highest birth rate recorded in Ireland in 2022 was in Tallaght, while Glenties in county Donegal had the lowest, according to...

South Dublin housing offers turned down by 160 applicants

News

A total of 160 refusals of social housing offers were recorded across south Dublin in the first six months of 2025. As...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST