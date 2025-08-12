Top honour goes to local CT Radiographer at Tallaght

LOCAL man Andrew McGovern from Kilnamanagh who works as a CT Radiographer at Tallaght University Hospital.

Andrew has just graduated from University College Dublin, having successfully completed a Radiography Master’s programmes.

His hard work and dedication were formally recognised at the awards ceremony, where he was honoured with the prestigious John Stowe Award (MSc CT).

This award is presented to the student who achieves the highest overall GPA in the Master’s programme – an incredible testament to Andrew’s commitment to excellence in both academic study and patient care.

Andrew’s achieve-ment reflects not only his personal dedication to continuous profes-sional development, but also his passion for improving the quality of radiological services for patients.