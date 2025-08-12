Badly parked rental bikes rarely come to the attention of the Dublin City Council

Dublin City Council have said they “rarely receive complaints” about electric rental bikes being left badly parked on city streets.

At the most recent South Central Area committee meeting on July 16, Cllr Darragh Moriarty (Lab) asked the council’s director of services what action DCC is taking to “tackle the increasing number of Moby bikes being discarded across footpaths in the South Central Area”.

Kevin Meade, senior executive officer at the Environment and Transportation Department said they closely monitor activities of both bike hire operators in the city, Bleeper and Moby, and “rarely receives complaints about badly parked bikes”.

“However, during the height of the tourist season some instances of bikes not being tethered to Sheffield stands is noticed,” he said.

“This arises as a result of tourist hires as in other countries there is no stipulation that bikes be tethered to Sheffield stands.”

He stated that since Bleeper and Moby first rolled out their bike hire services in Dublin in 2017 “there have been very few instances of bad parking”.

Both operators are obliged to remove/relocate badly parked bicycles within a set timeframe, after which DCC “has the power (under Section 71 of the 1993 Roads Act) to remove the bicycle and charge a fee for removal and storage,” he continued.

“In addition both Moby and Bleeper have a fines system in place for users who do not park bikes properly with recurring bad parking resulting in a user being barred from the service,” Mr Meade added.

“The situation will continue to be closely monitored.”

