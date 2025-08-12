Scoring a personal goal for children

Arsenal star Katie McCabe (right) made a heartwarming visit to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin, meeting patient Grace in the Ireland outfit

Republic of Ireland captain and Arsenal star Katie McCabe made a heartwarming visit to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin, creating unforgettable memories for young patients and their families. McCabe spent time meeting patients and sharing stories of resilience both on and off the pitch.

“Meeting these incredible kids today was truly humbling. Their strength and positivity are so inspiring. I hope I was able to bring a smile or even a small moment of joy, because they certainly brought one to me.”

Children’s Health Foundation supports the vital work of CHI hospitals and urgent care centres by funding life-saving equipment, ground-breaking research, and patient and family support services.

A visit from a high-profile figure like McCabe shines a national spotlight on the importance of continued support for paediatric healthcare.

Paul Harding, Director of operations in Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin said: “Some of these children and their families are on very difficult journeys.

‘They will recover; they will get better but today is about seeing their sporting Soccer hero Katie McCabe, changing the focus, changing the conversation, and lifting their spirits.

‘We’re all about that here in Children’s Health Ireland, and we’re delighted to have the pleasure of welcoming our friend Katie back with us today.”

McCabe is from Kilnamanagh and her visit highlights the powerful impact athletes can have when they connect with meaningful causes. Children’s Health Foundation thanks Katie for her continued passion and advocacy for children’s health and wellbeing.