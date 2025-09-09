Candlelight Vigil will mark World Suicide Prevention Day

All those who have died by suicide will be remembered at a Candlelight Vigil organised by a local man in collaboration with South Dublin Libraries.

To mark World Suicide Prevention Day, musician Luke Clerkin has organised a vigil to be held in Tallaght.

Luke previously told The Echo he lost a housemate to suicide and decided to raise awareness on this issue ever since.

“Losing somebody to suicide is something that’s extremely tragic, and it leaves behind so many unanswered questions and there’s so much grief attached to that,” he said speaking ahead of this year’s event.

“We want to be able to give people the opportunity to remember those who have passed away, and for them to be able to do it with other people who understand what they’re going through.”

People will be invited to light a candle at the end of the night, following music, poetry and a few speeches given by local mental health organisations, including NINA for Life Suicide Awareness, Hope -– Suicide Prevention Drop In Centre, Walk & Talk and Tree of Hope.

Tallaght Library is hosting the event for the second year in a row.

Representatives of those organisations supporting the event will be attending to show anybody who is struggling with suicidal thoughts or ideations that “there is another option and there is help out there,” explained Luke.

The Tallaght World Suicide Prevention Day Candlelight Vigil will be held on Wednesday evening, September 10 at Parthalán Place opposite the Civic Theatre, starting at 8pm.

For more information on the event, please contact: lukeclerkinmusic@gmail.com.

If you’re struggling with mental health, or are going through suicidal thoughts, you can call: