Celebrating recoveries from substance abuse and addiction

At the launch of Recovery Month in Kiltalown House on Monday

Creating a “healthier, more compassionate” community is one of the goals of Tallaght Recovery Month launched last Monday by the Tallaght Drugs and Alcohol Task Force.

Every year, September is filled with events, workshops and other community gatherings that raise awareness on, and celebrate, recovery from substance abuse and addiction.

This year, the launch event at the Tallaght Rehabilitation Project in Kiltalown House was a “resounding success,” said Jacqueline Sheehy from TDATF, “drawing a large and engaged crowd.”

“The event featured inspiring guest speakers who bravely shared their personal journeys with addiction, highlighting the strength and resilience required to overcome it,” she explained.

“The attendance was outstanding, with many community members showing their support for those affected by addiction. The event provided a safe space for individuals to connect, share their experiences, and find hope and encouragement.

“The guest speakers’ powerful stories and messages of recovery resonated deeply with the audience, emphasising the importance of community support and resources in overcoming addiction.”

South Dublin Mayor, Cllr Pamela Kearns, officially launched Recovery Month with Chairperson of Tallaght Drugs and Alcohol Task Force, James Doorley, Tallaght Person of the Year, Glenda Murphy Smullen, and service users Aaron and Danielle.

“We are very grateful to them and to everyone else who attended, spoke and helped make this possible,” commented Ms Sheehy.

Community-oriented events will follow the launch, starting with the Colour Run organised by the youth group Connect4 for Thursday, September 4.

The Run starts at the MacUilliam estate at 6.30pm and will be going on for two hours.

On Friday, September 12, Jobstown recovery service JADD will host JADD’s Got Talent from 6pm.

In between, educational events such as TRP’s ‘Get Hooked on Recovery,’ TDATF’s ‘Family Support Respite Day’ and a Breakfast with Recovery Talk in St Dominic’s will be held.

TDATF will also talk about ‘learning to live again’ after recovery in Rua Red on Monday, September 15, and recovery will also be celebrated while trying to challenge the stigma that surrounds it with the annual TRP play at Tallaght Theatre on September 16 and 17.

Over the second half of Recovery Month, JADD will host ‘Fireside Chat with singer Eddie Winston’ and a Vision Board Workshop with Barnardos, while a Tattoo Day has been organised by Killinarden service CARP for Sunday, September 21.

Other interesting group talks will be held, including St Aengus Recovery Talk with Holistics, a Recovery Coffee Morning for Service Providers organised by the HSE service YODA and ‘Mothers in Recovery Group’ at the Russell Building in Tallaght.

As every year, Recovery Month wraps up with its ‘Recovery Walk.’

A walk from CARP to Jobstown Park will be part of ‘Recovery Festival,’ on Saturday, September 27, meaning it will be followed by games, entertainment, food and drinks at the finish line.

The programme is a mix of guest speakers opening up about their recovery journeys, educational workshops to fight the stigma and myths still surrounding addiction, support group meetings and community events where people can come together, celebrate and connect.

The events are open to everyone unless stated otherwise, whether participants are in recovery, supporting someone who is, or simply want to be part of it.

For detailed information and to have a look at the whole programme, visit tallaghtdatf and follow their Facebook and Instagram pages.