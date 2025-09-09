New plans for nursing home at Sally Park in for approval by council

PLANS for a nursing home at the Sally Park Nursing Home, which closed in February 2024, have been submitted to South Dublin County Council.

Oaklands Nursing Homes Ltd submitted a new application for Sally Park Nursing Home, Sally Park Close, Templeogue, Dublin 24.

It seeks planning permission to amend Condition No. 5 of Reg. Ref. WA/389 which states that the building be used as a geriatric nursing home as set out in the application to now state that the building be used as a nursing home for the provision of residential accommodation and care to people in need of care.

There are no works proposed as part of this application.

The 41-bed operated Sally Park Nursing Home closed in 2024 following a HIQA inspection which identified fire and safety risks.

Passage Healthcare operated Sally Park Nursing Home and Lucan Lodge, which was wound up in May 2024, when they HSE stepped in to take interim charge.

A decision on the Oaklands application is due by September 30, 2025.