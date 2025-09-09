Search
Prospect House under the spotlight
Prospect House

Prospect House under the spotlight

Echo StaffSeptember 9, 2025 9:42 am

PLANS for a development on lands at Prospect House – a Protected Structure –  on Stocking Lane, Rathfarnham, is under consideration by the planning authority in South Dublin County Council.

An application was submitted by MSJA Ltd and contain proposals for the repair and partial reconstruction of the existing detached single storey Gate Lodge of Prospect House.

Plans also include the construction of a single-storey rear extension to the Gate Lodge to provide for a one-bedroom detached dwelling, and the construction of eight three-storey, four-bedroom houses within the walled garden.

All homes will be provided with a private garden space to the rear.

The demolition of part of the wall to Stocking Lane will create a new vehicular exit and pedestrian and cycle connection to Stocking Lane.

Prospect House itself will remain as a single dwelling unit, according to the planning application.

A decision on the application is due by October 6.

Read More


EB sufferer never wants anyone to experience her loneliness

Tallaght

A 21-year-old woman with a rare skin condition has said she never wants to see another child battle the loneliness and isolation...

Over €5,000 raised for charities with tournament in St Anne’s

Tallaght

Over €5,000 was raised at the weekend in aid of Tallaght child Archie Ennis fighting Muscular Dystrophy and the Down Syndrome Centre...

Residents object to trees outside St Kilian’s church being felled

Tallaght

Trees outside St Kilian’s church in Kingswood were considered a “real danger” to pedestrians and were entirely removed amid the disappointment of...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST