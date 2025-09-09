Prospect House under the spotlight

PLANS for a development on lands at Prospect House – a Protected Structure – on Stocking Lane, Rathfarnham, is under consideration by the planning authority in South Dublin County Council.

An application was submitted by MSJA Ltd and contain proposals for the repair and partial reconstruction of the existing detached single storey Gate Lodge of Prospect House.

Plans also include the construction of a single-storey rear extension to the Gate Lodge to provide for a one-bedroom detached dwelling, and the construction of eight three-storey, four-bedroom houses within the walled garden.

All homes will be provided with a private garden space to the rear.

The demolition of part of the wall to Stocking Lane will create a new vehicular exit and pedestrian and cycle connection to Stocking Lane.

Prospect House itself will remain as a single dwelling unit, according to the planning application.

A decision on the application is due by October 6.