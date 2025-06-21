Cannabis herb worth €2m seized in Ballyfermot

Cannabis herb worth €2 million was seized by Gardai at a business premises in Ballyfermot on Saturday.

Gardai from Ballyfermot and Clondalkin were involved in the searches and the the drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

A Garda statement issued on Saturday afternoon said: “As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí have seized €2m of suspected cannabis herb during the course of a search of a business premises in the Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 area, today, Saturday 21st June 2025.

“The searches were carried out by Gardai from Ballyfermot Garda Station, Clondalkin Community Engagement Area, and Detective Gardai from Serious Crime South.

“The drugs seized are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland”.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.