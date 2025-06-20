The Blue Belles colourful vintage style at the Civic

“IT’S been busy!” exclaims Susan McFadden of the Blue Belles, who are coming to the Civic this week.

The Blue Belles are Ireland’s freshest postmodern vintage-style trio, combining the classic sound of authentic vintage swing with postmodern versions of the biggest hits from the last 40 years, all in pitch-perfect 3-part harmony.

Ireland’s premier vintage vocal trio features Kerry Ann Sheridan, Carly Coonagh and West End star and Celtic Woman Grammy-nominated artist Susan McFadden.

‘The Blue Belles, a Live Spectacular!’ is set to be a special evening of intricate close harmony, storytelling, foot-stomping hits and maybe even some dancing! Featuring a 5-piece band with Shane McVicker at the helm as musical director, this show will take you on a musical journey from the 1940s right up to the present day.

Inspired by groups such as The Andrews Sisters and Postmodern Jukebox, The Blue Belles are set to impress any audience with their energetic, engaging performance and colourful vintage style.

Notable performances for the group include being featured on the RTÉ Radio 1 Christmas Special with Joe Duffy and RTÉ Lyric FM.

The trio have been “extremely busy” in the last few months, having been in the National Concert Hall for two sold-out shows, one with their “good pal” Connor McKeon and one with the legendary Paul Harrington.

They were also in Bord Bia Bloom with Marty Whelan.

Their main focus, however, has been preparing for the show, which involves a lot of planning, meetings, and brainstorming.

“When 3 people are singing in 3-part harmony, you can really hear the importance of the notes you are singing and what role that plays in the harmony!”

Since The Blue Belles formed in 2020, they have always wanted to showcase the great styles of the vintage music era and show how it can still be adapted to more modern songs like The Spice Girls.

They will be singing at events and festivals around the country, in addition to planning more theatre shows; check their Instagram for updates.

They wish to showcase their full band show in the main space in the Civic, having been drawn back by the helpful staff that assisted them when they performed there in January.

Susan would like to thank musical director Shane McVicker, choreographer Carl Maguire, and anyone who has bought tickets to come see the show: “we are so looking forward to putting on the best show we can!”

Be sure not to miss ‘The Blue Belles, a Live Spectacular!’ when it comes to the Civic on June 21 at 7:30 p.m.!