Cannabis worth €1,200 found in personal trainer’s house

A PERSONAL trainer was handed a six-month prison sentence after a search at his house found €1,200 worth of cannabis.

Paul Conroy jr (29), Riversdale Road, Clondalkin, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court.

Garda Shauna Ferncombe told the court that gardai obtained a warrant and searched the defendant’s home at Riversdale Road on November 9, 2023.

A large quantity of cannabis was found in an upstairs bedroom which Paul Conroy jr took ownership of.

Defence solicitor Oscar Banahan said Conroy had the cannabis for his own use, was apologetic and had changed his circumstances for the better since the incident.

Mr Banahan said his client is now a personal trainer, helps people in the area, and is linked in with a local gym, living with his father, and doing all he can to move forward in life.

Judge Peter White convicted and fined Conroy €300 and jailed him for six months.

