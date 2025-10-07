Thief jailed for 11 month for stealing €363 of clothes

A SERIAL thief received an 11 month prison sentence at Tallaght District Court.

Casandra Lingurar (19), with an address of Virginia Hall, Belgard Square West, Tallaght, was before court charged with theft of clothes worth €363 at Dunnes Stores, The Square Tallaght, on November 28, 2024.

Garda Kate Winders told the court that Ms Lingurar passed all points of payment at Dunnes Stores on November 28, 2024, without paying.

Gardai were called and the property was recovered.

This case was part heard in July as the defendant appealed the case.

The court heard Ms Lingurar, a mother of two, has 17 previous convictions, including 15 for theft.

She refused a community service order earlier this year.

Gardai spent spent several hours compiling CCTV footage for the offence in Dunnes.

Counsel for Ms Lingurar pleaded with the judge for leniency considering the personal circumstances of the defendant, a mother of two young kids.

Noting Ms Lingurar’s theft history in courts, Judge Patricia McNamara said “don’t ask me to think of your children.”

Judge McNamara said the €363 worth of clothing, isn’t just that cost to Dunnes, but to all the security and people dependent on employment, along with shoppers who see prices of goods go up due to thefts.

Ms Lingurar was handed an 11-month imprisonment, which runs alongside seven-month imprisonment she received in July for theft.

