Bonfires are ‘a real two fingers’ to all in the community

For the second week running, The Echo visited Broomhill Industrial Estate and had access to pallets and other bonfire material

People across Tallaght and south Dublin are being urged to report bonfire stockpiles to the council ahead of Halloween.

Stockpiles of materials for illegal bonfires can be reported to South Dublin County Council’s main line at 01 414 9000 during office hours, their out-of-hours emergency line at 01 457 4907, or alternatively by email to publicrealm@sdublincoco.ie.

Speaking to The Echo, Cllr Mick Duff (Ind) encouraged members of the public to report stockpiles as they find them, saying that all calls to the council are monitored for this purpose.

“Even if they don’t answer, leave your message, it will be actioned because the line is being monitored,” he said

“They [the council] will take action on the message, which I think is very, very important that we have that confidence.”

Cllr Duff also called on businesses to ensure that their waste is secured and cannot be used as fuel for bonfires, particularly pallets.

“If there’s a reason that a company has to hold on to pallets, we need the companies to recognize that it is this time of year, try as best you possibly can to take them in or put them into a container,” he said.

Enforcement on companies and businesses, particularly in industrial estates is key he added, as the council does not have the right to remove waste or pallets unsecured on private property.

While he said he supports the idea of some kind of “council-led” Halloween bonfires in the future, Cllr Duff said the focus this year should be on preventing illegal bonfires and the damage they cause in community spaces.

“You look at the number of absolutely fabulous people out there, litter picking, cleaning the areas, cleaning the estates, I just think when something like this happens, it’s a terrible blow to those people, it’s a real two fingers job. They don’t care what you’re doing.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme