Search
Cannabis worth €730,000 seized in Tallaght
The Cannabis seized by Gardai on Thursday. (Image: An Garda Síochána)

Cannabis worth €730,000 seized in Tallaght

William O ConnorFebruary 20, 2026 10:23 am

CANNABIS worth an estimated €730,000 was seized and one man arrested in Tallaght on Thursday.

Members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Revenue Customs Service stopped a van in the Tallaght area and made the huge seizure.

After the van was stopped, 36.5kg of herbal cannabis was seized which had an estimated street value of €700,000.

In a follow-up search, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €30,000 was recovered.

“A man (aged in his 30s), was arrested and is being detained in a Garda Station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region under the provisions of Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996,” Garda said in a statement on Friday morning.

“The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis”.

Investigations are ongoing say gardai.

Read More


tallaghthouseaerial 1

€550,000 earmarked for accessibility funding from a fund of €2.5 million

News

Almost €2.5 million in funding has been allocated for 147 roadworks repairs and projects around Tallaght for 2026. A portion has also...

Concerns council staff using AI to respond to politicians

News

“We cannot send them out to constituents.” Concerns were raised after it was discovered that staff in the council were using artificial...

Over 300 lighting upgrades to take place throughout this year

News

Many of the LED street light faults across Tallaght are due to quality issues with parts that are “attributable to a particular...

This weeks front pages – February 19, 2026

Latest

The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas. Support local journalism by picking...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST