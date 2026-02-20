Cannabis worth €730,000 seized in Tallaght

The Cannabis seized by Gardai on Thursday. (Image: An Garda Síochána)

CANNABIS worth an estimated €730,000 was seized and one man arrested in Tallaght on Thursday.

Members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Revenue Customs Service stopped a van in the Tallaght area and made the huge seizure.

After the van was stopped, 36.5kg of herbal cannabis was seized which had an estimated street value of €700,000.

In a follow-up search, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €30,000 was recovered.

“A man (aged in his 30s), was arrested and is being detained in a Garda Station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region under the provisions of Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996,” Garda said in a statement on Friday morning.

“The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis”.

Investigations are ongoing say gardai.