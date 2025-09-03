Search
Car thefts and theft from people are ‘significantly’ down in the Dublin Region

Echo StaffSeptember 3, 2025 9:44 am

Car theft and theft from people were “significantly” reduced in the Dublin Region compared to last year, according to provisional data released by An Garda Siochana.

Bicycle thefts also decreased while theft from shops was the only crime to have increased in the region, by 7 percent.

The ‘Provisional Crime Statistics H1 2025’ published on Monday, August 17, showed how crime has evolved between January and June of this year and compared rates with the same period of 2024.

The data showed an overall positive scenario for the Dublin Region when it came to theft, except for thefts occurring in shops.

Car theft decreased by 12pc compared to a national average reduction of 3pc, while theft from person decreased by 26pc, meaning about 500 less incidents.

Similar figures were presented in relation to theft from vehicles, and bicycle thefts were reduced in the Dublin Region by 11pc while increasing nationally.

A worrying increase of 7pc in theft from shops was remarked in the region, while shoplifting rates in the country remained overall the same as last year.

According to the Gardaí, property crime has decreased nationally and across all crime types since last year, including residential and non-residential burglary, robbery from person and robbery from establishment.

