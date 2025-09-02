International dance and circus company Kundle Cru set for the stage at the Civic

International-Irish dance company Kundle Cru’s electrifying new show Birds takes flight at The Everyman in Cork on August 27 as part of Pitch’d Circus & Street Arts Festival, ahead of its Dublin Fringe Festival

“THERE is much potential for play and discovery that’s always inspiring,” explains choreographer Matt Szczerek.

This August, Kundle Cru, an acclaimed international dance and circus company, will launch their explosive new show ‘Birds’ across Ireland, featuring a four-performance run at the Civic from September 4 to 7.

The show previewed at The Everyman in Cork as part of the Pitch’d Circus & Street Arts Festival by Circus Factory Cork on August 27, as part of the 2025 Dublin Fringe Festival.

Led by celebrated Dublin-based choreographer and urban dance innovator Matt Szczerek, ‘Birds’ showcases the raw physicality and precision Kundle Cru has become renowned for.

Following their internationally acclaimed dance show ‘Blame Game’, Kundle Cru return with a fresh, new, high-energy and genre-bending work.

‘Birds’ is a “take on the ever-changing modern world and its effect on us”, according to Matt.

This new work uses hypnotic hip-hop, contemporary dance, and circus artistry to reflect on a world caught in flux, clipped wings, short fuses, and the looming potential for ignition.

Matt explains that the “potential” of skill exchange between dance and circus inspired the formation of the group.

The story of ‘Birds’ is told through multiple media: light design, projection dance, and circus apparatuses and costumes, which each require “equal care and attention”.

Production of Kundle Cru’s previous show, ‘Blame Game’, was interrupted by COVID, and Matt believes there is a “huge difference” in the production of ‘Birds’ for this reason.

With COVID out of the way, the group gets to “feel the flow” of a production in process, as they can dive deeply into themes for creation without having to worry about their health.

He goes on to remark that he believes ‘Birds’ is a favourite show of Kundle Cru so far, as “we are getting to really know each other and merge as a company now,” not just shine as individual artists.

After the Civic performances, Kundle Cru are performing a short Irish tour of ‘Blame Game’ at Roscommon Arts Centre on October 15, Riverbank Arts Centre on October 17, and Draiocht Theatre on October 18.

Matt would like to thank all the venues for all the support prior to this production and for “always supporting our vision”, Promenade for production support and Arts Council Ireland for financial support.

‘Birds’ performs in The Civic from September 4 to 7; visit civictheatre for tickets.