Pipe bombs found in house by gardai in Jobstown
Pipe bombs found in house by gardai in Jobstown

William O ConnorSeptember 2, 2025 2:10 pm

Pipe bombs were discovered in a house in Jobstown on Monday evening during a search by gardai.

The bomb squad was called in by gardai during the incident who removed the devices safely from the property.

A statement from gardai said: “Gardaí executed a search warrant at a residential property in Jobstown, Dublin 24 on the evening of Monday 1st September, 2025.

“During the course of the search a number of pipe bombs were located.

“EOD arrived and removed same”.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

